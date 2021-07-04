MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- With boat engines revved up, the Madison Regatta returned after a yearlong hiatus, showing fans some of the fastest boats in the world.
Festivities kicked off Tuesday – a series of events that led up to Sunday’s races of hydroplane boats.
Fans such as Tricia Sechrist of Indianapolis did not hold back the excitement.
“Love it, absolutely love it here,” she said.
Sechrist, who has been in town since Tuesday, is back for her second Regatta.
Sechrist and her family are among the many campers and RVs set-up along the river with a great view of the races.
“The boats are so cool,” she said.
Rev up your engines! The 71st #MadisonRegatta is in full swing and shows us some of the fastest boats in the world. 🚤 @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/vVxq6J2FkW— Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) July 4, 2021
James Mollenhof II, who is also from out of town, said he enjoys the food and spending time with his family.
“We stumbled across this place and my aunt wanted to eat something,” said Mollenhoff. “We’re sitting here, and we’ve seen a couple of exhibition races.”
With crowds estimated between 50,000 and 60,000, Regatta officials expected the large turn out — especially since the 2020 Madison Regatta was canceled due to the pandemic.
“I was so disappointed last year when they had to cancel this, but I am glad to be back,” said Sechrist.
This year, the Regatta is making quite the comeback. Within a week, organizers say tickets sold out online.
The Madison Regatta has been held annually for 71 years along the Ohio River and is one of the oldest and largest hydroplane boat races in the United States.
“It’s an exhibition and we’re loving what we’re seeing,” said Mollenhoff.
