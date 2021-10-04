LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet opened a new regional driver's license office Monday — the fourth in Louisville — at 2900 West Broadway at the Nia Center.
The office will be able to process and distribute REAL IDs, standard driver's licenses, commercial driver's license, ID cards and learner's permits.
The office was previously a location for the Jefferson Circuit Court Clerk to distribute driver's licenses, but the state is slowly transitioning from each circuit court clerk to a centralized state system with regional offices.
The Nia Center location is the commonwealth's 20th location with plans to open more.
"If west Louisville was a city in and of itself, it would be the third-largest city in our commonwealth," Jefferson Circuit Court Clerk David Nicholson said. "I think, for the citizens, it's truly a win-win."
By May 2023, a Real ID, military ID or passport will be required to fly domestically or enter federal facilities. Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission.
After the 2023 deadline, traditional IDs will still allow people to drive, buy liquor or other age-regulated products, and gamble at casinos.
Online renewals are also available for REAL IDs or standard issue IDs.
