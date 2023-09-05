LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Runners, prepare to start training.
Registration for the Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon opens this week.
Runners can start signing up beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7. And for the 51st anniversary, there's a special deal.
Prices start at $51 for the mini-marathon and $61 for the marathon. Prices will increase $1 after every 150 registrants.
There's also a marathon relay for teams of 3-5 members. It costs $325.
Race day is set for April 27.
For registration information, click here.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.