LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Price Bell lives on a farm in the middle of horse country.
"My grandmother started Mill Ridge as it is today in 1962," he said. "We've had tremendous success raising great horses off this land. We raised a Derby winner, Giacomo."
During it all, Price has spent a fair amount of time wondering, "what are they thinking about?"
"Food, water?" he asked with a smile.
Even those outside the Horse Racing Capitial of the World have inquired. It was sort of the premise of "Mr. Ed." (For you Gen Zers, it was a show in the 60s about a talking horse. Ask your grandma about it.)
Bell thought he was about as close to an equine expert as it gets, until recently.
"Horses will show you how they're feeling, or what they're thinking in their coat," he said.
Mill Ridge is no stranger to royalty.
"Her Majesty the Queen (Elizabeth), took a great interest in my grandmother, and American racing," said Bell.
Now it's welcoming a psychic: Carrie Kenady, known from shows like "Fright Club" and "Haunted House Guests," said she connected with the horses.
"Animals show me symbols, they show me words in my head, it sounds like my own thoughts in my head," she explained.
Visit Lex, Lexington's tourism bureau, had Kenady go to Mill Ridge for a new promotional campaign, to get visitors to think about trotting into Bluegrass.
"Where do you go when you first want to visit a place? You look at the reviews, said Martina Barksdale with Visit Lex. "So we're like, let's get a review straight out of the horse's mouth."
They apparently had a lot to say. Kenady said "New 2 Lex" shared, "The Bluegrass tastes sweet."
"The Kentucky Kid" communicated: "You can tour the farm and pet me on the head. It's my favorite."
Even Penny the barn cat ditched the mouse hunt for a minute to say: "Lexington is amazing. I saw a raccoon."
Price isn't exactly ready to call himself a believer.
Maybe some of this kind of intel would help Bell round the corner: "Which of these young offspring, young horses, have the will to win, or the love to get to the finish line first?" he asked.
It could make for a solid bet, but Kenady already knew he'd say that.
