LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple law enforcement officers have reportedly been shot in southeastern Kentucky.
ATF Louisville said agencies were responding to a shooting scene and armed person barricading themselves inside a home, but the details surrounding what led police to the scene are unclear at this time. Reports also say a suspect is in custody.
Several law enforcement agencies are on scene, including Kentucky State Police and ATF Louisville's Ashland and London Offices.
@ATFLouisville’s Ashland and London Offices are responding to a shooting scene and armed barricaded person in Floyd County, Kentucky. @kystatepolice is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/8ljyvRMz8x— ATF Louisville (@ATFLouisville) July 1, 2022
Law enforcement groups are posting on social media, asking for prayers for officers on scene in the small town of Allen, which is about 35 miles northeast of Hazard, Kentucky.
LEX18 is reporting that Kentucky Route 1428 between Citizens Bank of Kentucky and Allen curve is currently closed and that the incident is reportedly on Main Street.
In a Facebook post, the Hodgenville Police Department said "Reports out of Floyd County KY say multiple law enforcement officers have been shot and the scene is still active. Please pray for our brothers tonight as they will surely need them."
Tonight I ask the commonwealth to join Britainy and I in holding Floyd County in prayer, especially the family and loved ones of those who have responded to a barricade situation involving a shooting. ^AB— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 1, 2022
Louisville nonprofit Supporting Heroes said in a Facebook post that multiple officers had been shot in the line of duty.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of law enforcement in southeastern Kentucky and their families as multiple officers have been shot in the line of duty," Supporting Heroes said. "Multiple air medical and ground ambulances are en route to the community of Allen, Kentucky."
The Magoffin County Sheriff's Department also shared their support on Facebook, saying "Our hearts are heavy tonight."
"We would like to ask that you please pray for our fellow law enforcement officers and first responders who are dealing with the critical situation in Allen," the post continued. "Each day when an officer goes out, he never knows if he is going to make it back home. These are special people with a desire to put others lives ahead of their own."
KSP is handling the investigation, but has not yet released any information.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.