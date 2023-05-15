LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's primary election is Tuesday, May 16.
Former President Donald Trump made a push Sunday for Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is one of two Republicans competing for a chance to unseat Governor Andy Beshear in the general election.
Trump endorsed Cameron in a recorded message voters could call in and listen to.
The other two Republican frontrunners made their way to several locations around the state over the weekend.
Senator Ted Cruz joined former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft for rallies in Louisville and Richmond.
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles took his Big Red Truck Tour through several counties, including Bullitt and Jefferson.
