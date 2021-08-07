FANCY FARM, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a year off because of the pandemic, Kentucky's premiere political event resumed Saturday in far western Kentucky.
Fancy Farm normally is known for Democrats and Republicans cheering and jeering each other, but the 2021 version was much different because most Democrats stayed away.
There was the usual bingo and barbecue, as well as politicians busy working the crowd.
“I am strongly considering running for governor, and that's part of the reason that I'm here today,” said Republican state Rep. Savannah Maddox of Dry Ridge.
But much of the usually packed Fancy Farm crowd was missing.
Under the famous pavilion reserved for political speeches, there was an empty space normally filled by Democrats. Many skipped the event, including Gov. Andy Beshear, because of the spread of the Delta variant.
“What do we do at Fancy Farm? We all pack in tightly with everybody else, which is a great way to spread it,” Beshear said last week.
But Republicans did not let Democrats off the hook.
"For the first time in the 141-year history of Fancy Farm, there are no Democrat speakers on the stage," said 1st District Congressman James Comer. "Now, I tried my darnedest to find one. I even called the White House to see if they would send a surrogate."
“Fancy Farm is where we come to celebrate Kentucky's lively two-party system. Or should I say our one-and-a-half party system,” quipped Secretary of State Michael Adams.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron poked fun at Beshear’s frequent media briefings during the height of the pandemic.
“If you would have told the governor that this was a press conference, he and Dr. Stack would have been here an hour early,” said Cameron.
State Auditor Mike Harmon, who has announced he is running for governor, criticized Democrats for holding an alternative event in Louisville.
“Certainly, it's a shame that Democrats didn't come. But they'd rather be fancy in Louisville than spend time down in Fancy Farm,” Harmon said.
But the sharpest attack came from Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, who is also expected to enter the race for governor.
“The fact that Gov. Andy Beshear did not show up today proves he has abandoned rural Kentucky,” said Quarles.
In a statement, Beshear responded by pointing to the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
“At a time when we have already lost 7,300 Kentuckians to COVID-19 and the Delta variant is increasing cases and hospitalizations at an alarming rate, my hope is that the speakers spent more time encouraging folks to get vaccinated than they did attacking me," he said.
Comer, who was considering a run for governor, told WDRB News he will likely remain in Congress. If Republicans take back control of the U.S. House this fall, Comer stands to become chairman of the powerful Oversight and Reform Committee.
Former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Kraft, who spoke at a Republican dinner Friday night, did not make an appearance at Fancy Farm. She is also said to be considering a run for governor.
Fancy Farm is expected to return to normal in 2022 in the midst of what could be a hot campaign for the seat being held by U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and a more sharply focused governor's race.
Paul and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also missed the event because the Senate is in session working on an infrastructure bill.
