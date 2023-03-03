LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Millions of women of childbearing age nationwide live in maternity care deserts. It's the same trend across Kentucky.
More than half of Kentucky’s 120 counties did not have a dedicated OB-GYN in 2020 and 2021. To be exact, 72 of those counties are without obstetric services. That's according to the Health Resources & Services Administration.
"Anyone who is working in women's health really recognizes that the rural counties across the nation are a concern," Mary Schubert, with Norton Women's Care, said.
Schubert calls the concerning areas rural "pockets."
"That's the piece ...," she said. "Is really, where are those pockets that we can enhance access?"
Take a look at this map. All the counties in white have zero access to an OB-GYN, which could have lasting health impacts.
"And so, really, getting that prenatal care is really important because it helps drive a healthier pregnancy and a healthier birth," Schubert said.
It's a state and national problem.
"It really isn't a surprise. It's more of a how do we come together as a state and solve it," Schubert said.
According to the American Hospital Association, more than 2.2 million women of childbearing age live in maternity care deserts. That means they don't have access to a hospital offering OB-GYN care, no birth center, and no OB-GYN provider.
The American Hospital Association also reported:
- Rural community hospitals deliver nearly 1 in 10 babies in the U.S.
- Nearly half of rural community hospitals did not offer obstetric services in 2020
- From 2015 to 2019, there were at least 89 obstetric unit closures in U.S. rural hospitals
It's problem that could grow if change doesn't happen.
