LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many people are asking "What now?" after the eviction moratorium ended July 31.
The number of people who are scheduled for eviction court the week of Aug. 2 is 135. In March, that number was 873. Workers in the Office of Housing said they are doing everything in their power to keep people from losing their homes.
"I've been doing this — doing work in housing — for 27 years," said Marilyn Harris, director of the city's Office of Housing. "The last year of my life has been incredibly inspirational."
She and her team have been doing everything they can to get tenants the help they need.
"They're doing what they can to make ends meets," Harris said. "They've been unemployed for so long that if we don't step in and provide this rental assistance, they'll never get back on their feet."
Louisville has been ranked by the National Low Income Housing Coalition as the No. 1 city in the country to get people in the area money for rent. As of the end of May, they have given nearly $42 million to more than 26,000 people.
"I've had people cry," Harris said. "They're like, 'Oh, I can't even believe you're gonna do this. This is so amazing.' It is an incredibly rewarding experience to know that when they go home tonight, they don't have to worry."
But there are still resources available.
"The numbers that we're seeing now reflect the numbers that we saw 12 months ago," said Clare Wallace, executive director of South Louisville Community Ministries.
She said she knows the stress people are feeling, so she decided to start a walk-in rent assistance clinic at South Louisville Community Ministries.
"People are feeling a little bit more desperate," she said. "It's not just three months of desperation. I mean, we're talking about 16 months of not knowing if you're going to be able to make next months payment."
She said even if you don't know where to start, they're there for you.
"We're seeing a lot of families whose hardship is at its peak right now, because they've spent all their savings, they've used all their favors, etc.," she said. And we are at the end of their line too."
The rent assistance clinic at South Louisville Community Ministries is open every Thursday 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Kentucky tenants who are behind on rent and their landlords should apply now to the Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund. You could still get help even if you're working again.
The Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund can help with up to 12 months of back rent and three months of future rent. Help with utilities is also available.
The average help is $5,200 per renter household, and it is paid directly in a lump sum payment to the landlords. Some landlords have applied for multiple tenants and received more than $60,000 in past and future rent payments.
Other resources can be found here.
If you're worried about losing your home, click here. If you live in Indiana, you can find more information at the Rental Assistance Portal.
