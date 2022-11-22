LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's personal injury attorney Darryl Isaacs is like a buddy on a road trip.
"You see him on all of the billboards," said Mark Pfeifer.
"I drive to Indy and Cincy all the time, and you see Darryl Issacs, every other one," added Lance Little.
He's also always on TV with his catch phrase, "Call the Hammer," ready to go.
"I guess, maybe I have a recognizable face," said Issacs.
That's an understatement. When it comes to getting his name out there, "the Hammer" nails it. But even he was surprised when he got on TikTok and found that content about his law practice was taking a back seat to the meals he eats on his weight loss journey.
"I just decided at the first of the year I was going to get healthy, Issacs said. "I gave up fried foods, sweets, and breads."
Well the first two anyway.
"I didn't know croutons was bread," Issacs said with a smile.
The man loves a crouton.
"I probably eat too many croutons," Issacs admitted.
Whatever Isaacs is doing to lose weight, it's working. He's taken 11 inches off his waist, and his videos are getting thousands of views.
"Six hundred thousand just on what I had for lunch," Issacs explained. "I'm like 'who cares what I had for lunch?'"
Lance Little does. He's in charge of several Green District salad shops. He had an idea he wanted to toss around.
"Basically they wanted me to be the spokesman, and do this 'Hammer Time' salad."
Now the 'Hammer Time' salad is on the menu, somewhere between "What About Cobb" and "Tequila Mockingbird..."
The Hammer Time salad has chicken, bacon, tomatoes, olives, red peppers, and dressing -- and it's loaded, of course, with croutons.
The Hammer hopes his salad is a hit because of what it will do for another Jeffersontown business.
"I call him uncle Darryl because he has done a lot for me," Tiffany Otis said.
Otis works at WiggleWow, a dog treat bakery that employs people with special needs.
"If you have 100 people with special needs that are able to work and want to work, only 15 of them can get a job," Mark Pfeifer with WiggleWow explained. "WiggleWow is on a mission to change that."
Twenty percent of the salad sales at Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati Green Districts will go to the good happening at WiggleWow.
"Anything is more than what we had, and everything is greatly appreciated," said Pfeifer.
Some green from greens, and the crouton-loving lawyer you'll see again the next time you flip on the TV.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.