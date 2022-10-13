LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a community-led fundraising effort, restorations to athletic courts at Tyler Park were recently completed in October.
The new sports courts feature a half-court basketball area, two pickleball courts and two tennis courts. The restoration project replaces the park's four original courts that were in disrepair with large cracks and graffiti.
Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-8, said the restoration project provides parkgoers with a variety of activities.
"It looks amazing, people are so excited that the courts are done. I bump into people and they're like, 'I can't wait to use them with my kids, to use them with my friends, use them with my family,'" Chambers Armstrong said. "And I think these are the kinds of things that build community. These spaces where everyone can come together and enjoy a game and enjoy the atmosphere of the park. And it's just a really special thing and a great gift for our community."
The project received fundraising from the Tyler Park Neighborhood Association, along with a donation campaign by the Cooper family, who the sports courts are now named after. Major donors to the Olmsted Parks Conservancy, Mayor Greg Fischer and the City of Louisville also helped to make the project possible. The sports courts investment costs around $209,000.
"What's been really special is seeing the way that the community has come together around this project," Chambers Armstrong said. "And so the Tyler Park Neighborhood Association was instrumental in raising money from neighbors to help provide this resource to the community. And it's been really special to see the way that everyone has said, 'this is something that we want to have in our neighborhood, we want people in our city to be able to come here and enjoy this.'"
The 13-acre park off Baxter Avenue in the Tyler Park neighborhood had two new tennis courts completed in 2019. Along with the sports court restoration, there was previously an installation of an accessible ramp connecting the east and west side of the park, a new playground, splash pad and nature play area.
Related Stories:
- Louisville tennis family helps to lead restorations to Tyler Park sports courts
- Locally renowned tennis family raising pledges for Tyler Park renovations
- Tyler Park getting more than $1 million in upgrades
- Tyler Park renovations stall due to theft and money shortage
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.