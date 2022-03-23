SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bourbon Trail in Bullitt County could be getting a little more crowded, but the latest proposal is upsetting some neighbors who are concerned about safety.
A 390,000-square-foot retail warehouse is proposed for 41 acres along Highway 245, next to the Bullitt County Fairgrounds. Highway 245 is the main road on Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail, leading tourists to Bardstown and its distilleries.
“Of all the different places in Bullitt County, this is one of the entrances to the Bourbon Trail,” said Steven Phelps, who lives not far from the proposed construction site. “That is predominantly the biggest issue why we don't want a warehouse here, because it doesn't fit that mold. Who wants to come look at a warehouse?”
Sewer crews have been on the property working on a project for the nearby Bernheim Middle School, located directly across the street.
Phelps is concerned more large trucks in the area could mean more danger for students in a stretch of road that already sees 14,000 vehicles a day.
“Nine months out of the year you have people bringing their children to school, school buses bringing their children to school, in and out, in and out ... no traffic signal, no crossing guard,” said Phelps.
Renderings for the warehouse property include landscaping, sidewalks and a retention pond. The building would have enough loading bays for 80 semitrailers.
“This is something that will bounce back in (the) city of Shepherdsville because the city had annexed this property some time ago,” said Bullitt County Judge Executive Jerry Summers. “That is a prime area and what we were looking for in this community was to be able to keep that as a corridor for tourism.”
Phelps doesn’t look at it that way.
“To me, tourism offers much more money to the citizens and the county and the cities of Bullitt than the warehouses do just through property tax or occupational tax,” he said. “Yes, I understand it serves a need, but there are plenty of other areas that are closer to Louisville.”
A final decision on the property will be made in the next four weeks.
