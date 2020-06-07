LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As protests continue in Louisville for more than a week, civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson arrived in the city to speak.
Sunday morning, he attended a church service at St. Stephen Baptist Church on South 15th Street. He served as the guest speaker during the service and had a conversation with the church’s pastor, Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby, to discuss racial injustice. Rev. Jackson’s son, Jonathan Jackson, was also part of the conversation.
Rev. Jackson said people are currently facing three pandemics: "racial violence by police, poverty, and COVID-19." He spoke about the Breonna Taylor case and the protests going on in Louisville.
“As you march, march non-violently,” Rev. Jackson said. “March with faith, march with love.”
Jackson also spoke to thousands at a celebration of life held for Breonna Taylor on the steps of Metro Hall and Jefferson Square Park on Saturday.
On Saturday and Sunday, Rev. Jackson called out Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, who is trying to add an amendment to federal anti-lynching legislation.
"We challenge Mr. Paul to support the senate in this quest for a first time federal anti-lynching bill," Jackson said Saturday.
During his conversation at St. Stephen, he also spoke out against sovereign immunity for police, and George Floyd, who was killed after a white Minneapolis police officer put his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed and lying on the ground.
“We recognize police have a difficult job,” said Jonathan Jackson. “Now, we’re looking at something specifically in Minneapolis, on tape.”
Rev. Jackson also discussed disparities he says exist in the wealth gap, the unemployment rate, digital divide and health.
When asked how to move forward, Jonathan Jackson responded, “We’re going to have to form a new America.”
Due to coronavirus concerns, guests still aren’t allowed inside St. Stephen on Sunday mornings. However, services are streamed online, including this service with Rev. Jackson.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.