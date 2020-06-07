LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of the world's most well-known civil rights activists is in Louisville this weekend.
Rev. Jesse Jackson was welcomed at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport Saturday afternoon by Mayor Greg Fischer. During his remarks at the airport, he spoke briefly about Breonna Taylor and challenged police immunity protection.
He also called out Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, who is trying to add an amendment to federal anti-lynching legislation.
"We challenge Mr. Paul to support the senate in this quest for a first time federal anti-lynching bill," Jackson said. "It's disgraceful to America."
Jackson also spoke to thousands at a celebration of life held for Breonna Taylor on the steps of Metro Hall and Jefferson Square Park.
Jackson will speak on racial unrest Sunday at St. Stephen Baptist Church with Rev. Kevin Cosby. The church is not holding in-person services yet, so the service will only be online.
