LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A warehouse and distribution center in Jeffersonville is expanding.
Real estate developer America Place is moving onto phase four and five at its Winner's Circle campus at River Ridge Commerce Center, according to a news release.
The two industrial buildings — combining to 570,000 square feet — are planned for completion in late spring next year.
"We're confident these new additions will help ensure that success continues for our partners and the region," America Place CEO Jim Karp said in a news release.
America Place's current campus has reached full leased capacity with Idemitsu Lubrication America Corporation and Affinity Apparel.
According to a news release, America Place's Phase IV building will be 420,000 square feet, located off Lewman Way. The second building will be 150,000 square feet and sit adjacent to Salem Road.
"America Place continues to be one of the strongest partners Jeffersonville has," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said in a news release.
Last fall, WDRB News reported that more than 10,000 people worked at River Ridge Commerce Center.
