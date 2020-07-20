LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- RiverLink will reopen its walk-up customer service centers this Wednesday, July 22.
In an email to customers, RiverLink said there will be several precautions in place when the centers reopen to keep both customers and employees safe.
Only eight customers will be allowed in the center at a time to allow space for social distancing. Customers will be asked to wait outside, socially distanced, until they are permitted to enter the center.
Masks will be required for customers in Kentucky, while customers in Indiana will be asked to wear masks. Masks are required in public in Kentucky, which was ordered by Gov. Andy Beshear earlier this month. Indiana has not passed a similar mandate. RiverLink says it will provide masks as a courtesy to customers.
The restrooms at both centers will also remain closed to the public unless there is an emergency situation. Plexiglass dividers have also been installed to separate representatives and customers, as well as social distancing guideline markers on the floor.
Workstations and customer service areas will be sanitized on a regular schedule, as well as a nightly sanitization and weekly deep clean. Employees will also have daily health screenings and be required to wear masks.
The walk-up center in downtown Louisville will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Jeffersonville center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The first hour of business (8 a.m. to 9 a.m.) at both centers is reserved for high-risk customers.
RiverLink is asking customers to avoid lunchtime and the late afternoon, when the centers experience the highest volume of customers. The centers are also encouraging customers to go paperless when possible. RiverLink's website has self-service operations so customers can open a prepaid account, manage existing accounts and pay invoices. Click here to be redirected to RiverLink's website.
