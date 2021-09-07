LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are moving dirt this week to make way for major construction on the Sherman Minton Bridge.
Machinery is working in the middle of the lanes of Interstate 64 near the exit to the Shawnee Expressway, where the crossover lane will be. One eastbound lane will remain on the lower deck, and another will move to the upper deck, which is why a crossover lane is needed.
And next week, the bridge will close going eastbound for the whole weekend. From the night of Friday, Sept. 17, to the morning of Monday, Sept. 20, drivers won't be able to use the bridge to go from New Albany to Louisville.
Detours will be in place.
Crews will set a barrier wall, temporary lane striping and construct the temporary pavement and crossovers.
