LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin’s re-election campaign has not released evidence yet of what Bevin called "irregularities" in Tuesday's vote, but it appears one of his supporters is trying to find it.
A robocall which identifies itself as coming from conservative activist Frank Simon is being reported across the state.
A transcript of the call reads in part:
"Hi this is Frank Simon. If you or anyone you know has information regarding suspicious activity at the polling locations, please report suspected voter fraud to the state Department of Elections."
The call then gives a phone number for the state Board of Elections, and asks people to call during business hours.
A spokesperson for Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes told WDRB News the call did not come from either her office or the Board of Elections.
Grimes posted a request on social media for anyone who has received the call to contact her office.
My office has received concerns regarding a call being circulated. This call is not in conjunction with the Secretary of State’s Office! Please call @KySecofState ➡️ 502-564-3490 if you have received this call or have any questions! pic.twitter.com/qzwPqN5rwk— Alison L. Grimes (@KySecofState) November 8, 2019
Neither Simon nor the Bevin campaign have yet responded to a request for comment.
A recanvass of the 1.4 million votes cast in the governor’s race, requested by Bevin, is scheduled for next Thursday.
Bevin is roughly 5,000 votes behind Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said if the numbers do not change, Bevin should end his challenge.
"We need to do a recanvass, make sure the results are right, then stop this charade," said Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey.
McGarvey urged Bevin not to move beyond the recanvass, by moving to officially contest the results. That would place the election in the hands of the legislature, where Republicans hold super-majorities.
"He shouldn't throw this into the General Assembly unless there are real findings by the state Board of Elections of irregularities in the election process," said McGarvey. "Right now there haven't been."
But it is not just Democrats expressing concern.
"The general consensus is, in order to overturn an election like this, you had better have a mountain of evidence - and it's just not there," said Republican Rep. Jason Nemes of Louisville.
Nemes supports the recanvass, but he does not expect the numbers to change.
"Look, I’m not happy about this. I voted for Gov. Bevin, and wish he had won. He didn't. So, it's time to get behind Governor-elect Beshear," said Nemes.
When pressed about whether he is ready to call Beshear the governor-elect, Nemes said, "I just did. That's what he is."
Nemes said he believes Bevin will "lay down the sword" after the recanvass.
"This is not an opportunity to go on a fishing expedition," said Nemes.
Both lawmakers agreed unless Bevin produces hard evidence of illegal activity, it is time to move forward.
"Barring any specific and significant irregularities, we need to move on, declare the winner, and get Gov. Beshear elected to office," McGarvey said.
