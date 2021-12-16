LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sacred Heart Academy students and staff collected items Thursday to help western Kentucky tornado victims.
They collected everything from clothing to toiletries and baby needs for people in Marshall and Graves counties. Student volunteers loaded the goods on the truck Thursday at the school.
The project was coordinated by the athletics department.
"It's so powerful and impacting to be able to make a difference in someone's life where they've lost everything," said Whitney Collins Thompson, SHA's varsity tennis coach. "And to see these young teenagers really understand what it's like to give and be a part of the community —and not just your local community but the greater community of Kentucky — it's amazing."
The President of the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville said a blessing over the truck and over the people who will deliver the items to western Kentucky.
