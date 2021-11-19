PAOLI, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Safe Haven Baby Box is coming to Paoli, thanks in large part to a two-year-old little girl.
Keegan and Tessa Higgs adopted their daughter, Nola, almost two years ago. They say Nola's birth mother, whose identity remains unknown, called the Safe Haven Baby Box hotline and the organization helped coordinate a surrender, where Nola was handed over to EMS in a public parking lot in northern Indiana a few hours after her birth.
"She (Nola's birth mother) blessed us with Nola and if I could meet her today I would definitely give her a hug and tell her 'thank you' and she'll never have to worry about Nola, any needs or anything like that," said Keegan Higgs.
The Higgs brought Nola home with them to Paoli when she was still an infant. Since then, they've hoped to one day bring a Safe Haven Baby Box to Paoli and have shared Nola's story.
"If it helps save one child then it was worth sharing her story," said Tessa.
There are several Safe Haven Baby Boxes throughout the country, installed at locations such as fire stations and hospitals. They allow someone to safely surrender a newborn anonymously, without fear of punishment. When a child is placed inside a Safe Haven Baby Box, an alarm will trigger, letting trained responders know.
A Safe Haven Baby Box was just installed at Paoli's fire department. There is a ceremony and dedication planned for Monday, which also happens to the be the second anniversary of Nola's adoption. As of Monday, the box will be available if it is ever needed.
"I hope we never have to use it, but it's there if that alternative presents itself," said Paoli Fire Chief Mark Jones.
Keegan Higgs is one of the town's volunteer firefighters, which means he'll be one of the trained responders keeping watch over the Safe Haven Baby Box.
"From the standpoint of the fire department, it means a lot because it hits home because of Keegan," said Jones.
"The baby box has given me a child," said Keegan. "So I will forever be grateful for the baby boxes so I'll do what I can, while I can, to promote the use of them."
To see Baby Box locations across the country, including Indiana and Kentucky, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.