LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Cincinnati man knows the importance of perseverance and beating the odds.
He’s had quite the journey to get where he is today, but has another long journey to go - several thousand miles.
It’s quite the feat for anyone – but it’s especially challenging for 25-year-old Cody O'Connor who’s walking from one part of the country to the other – all in the name of pediatric cancer patients.
“At age 14 I was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma - that is a cancer that affects nearly 400 children a year in the United States,” said O'Connor.
Because the cancer grows in bone, Cody’s right fibula had to be removed.
O'Connor is now in the middle of a cross-country trek…all on foot.
He started June 17 in the crossroads of the world in Times Square – his goal…walking 3,000 miles and finishing at the Santa Monica pier California.
He calls his journey the Walk for Hope and founded the non-profit Champions Do Overcome. It provides financial and emotional assistance to families so they can be in the hospital near their loved ones.
“We want to be a financial liaison almost, right, and take off that whole financial burden, remove all the stresses, or as many as we can for the battle for that family,” said O'Connor.
So far, O'Connor’s journey has taken him through historic towns and locations locations along rural country highways.
But each step he takes is not without its own challenge.
Due to bone removal, O'Conner’s foot points inward. The imbalance of his body especially over hills has already caused his hip to rotate down and separate.
“When I saw my chiropractor when passing through Cincinnati that first adjustment was rather painful but needed,” O'Connor said. “The feet feel sore as expected but we're getting through, we're getting though.”
Just like with his treatment, O'Conner is never alone.
A team of two to three people are always traveling with him and will be there when he reaches cities like St. Louis, Denver, Las Vegas, and eventually Los Angeles.
The whole time walking to his mantra of just one more step.
“I was told I would never walk normally again in my life so we figured what better way to attempt to inspire kids to keep fighting, taking that extra step and we're literally showing that,” O'Connor said.
O'Connor hopes to reach the pier sometime in November.
