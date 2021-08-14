LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people gathered at the Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville on Saturday morning for an annual race to raise awareness for a rare cancer.
The Race to Cure Sarcoma hosted more than 30 teams for a 5K run or mile-walk around the Big Four Bridge as cancer survivors were honored and patients that died from the cancer were remembered.
Sarcoma is a cancer of the connective tissue, making up just 1% of all adult cancer in the U.S. Each year, more than 16,000 people are diagnosed with one of the 100 types of sarcoma, according to the Sarcoma Foundation of America.
The event exceed its goal of $75,000, fundraising more than $117,000, which will go to research funds for the cancer.
