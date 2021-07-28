LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An Indiana scholarship program is extending assistance to families to help them pay for before- and after-school programs for children.
The state's "Build, Learn, Grow" scholarship program has been extended through March 2022, according to a news release. The scholarships are funded by $101 million from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
More than 40,000 scholarships in Indiana are available for children from birth to 12 years old. The scholarships can fund up to 80% for before or after-school programs.
“Even if parents continue to work from home, their children may benefit from the structure, teaching and socialization that early care and out-of-school programs provide," said Nicole Norvell, director of the Indiana Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning.
For families to qualify for the scholarship, an adult in the home must work for an essential industry. The funding each family will receive is based on income. To find a breakdown, click here.
To apply for the scholarship program, click here.
