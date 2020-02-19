LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two school districts in Kentucky and one in Indiana are investigating violent threats made to specific schools this week.
Louisville Metro Police officers searched Seneca High School early Wednesday after a bomb threat and a report of someone with a gun. Oldham County Police is investigating a threat that was scratched into a stall in a bathroom at Oldham County Middle School. And New Albany Police is investigating a shooting threat against Scribner Middle School.
None of the threats were deemed to be credible.
"We utilize surveillance video that we have in every school building," said Eric Davis, director of student services at Oldham County Schools. "We utilize student interviews, parent contact, and we will continue to investigate."
New Albany Floyd County Schools said the district became aware of the social media threat Tuesday night in a letter sent to parents dated Feb. 19.
"Police and Administration determined early this morning that the threat was not viable and that Scribner Middle School was not in danger," Principal Keith Bush wrote.
Last year, the Kentucky legislature passed a wide-ranging school safety bill that included language that people who made threats against schools would be charged with terroristic threatening, including students.
"It's a reminder to kids and parents and community members that not only will there be school consequences, but we have and will continue to charge for terroristic threatening," Davis said.
None of the the three districts would comment specifically about the latest threats other than to say they don't believe there was a danger to students.
"I have two kids that go to Oldham County schools myself, so it's not just a professional responsibility. It's a personal responsibility," Davis said. "We try to be as open as we can without potentially jeopardizing our investigation. That has to be a priority."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.