School security officer gets police chief job in La Grange

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mayor of La Grange took a second swing at appointing a new police chief Monday night, and city council supported his pick this time around.
Greg Collett, currently a school security officer for Oldham County Schools, was named the new chief of police.
"With 27 years of law enforcement under his belt, he's seen it all," La Grange Mayor John Black said. "He's a no-nonsense guy, but I just feel like he's good for our town and our city."
Collett was nominated by Black after Black's original choice for chief was denied by the council last month. After that happened, the school security officer put his name in.
"I retired from Oldham County Police, and my interest still remains with Oldham County," Collett said. "My heart is still here."
This time, Black thinks Collett's experience was enough to win over council members.
"I felt like my experience would benefit the city, and I get to interact with the officers and the public again to a greater degree than I have been in the schools," Collett said.
The city's former chief retired early.
After Black won the election, he said he was going in a new direction. He wants the department to be more visible in the community.
"I want (officers) out of their cars on city streets," he said. "I want people to know who they are and they're there to help in time of need."
He also thinks Collett will help crack down on criminals.
"Any crime that we have or any drug issues we have, I want Greg to put his expertise to work," Black said.
Collett's salary is $70,000, but the city said he will save money. Because he is a retired officer, the city won't have to pay for retirement or health insurance benefits.
Collett's contract is good for one year and can be renewed after that.
