LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of Hillview Stables in London, Kentucky, are looking for their baby kangaroo — named Scooby-Doo — after someone took off with him.
They said they've been bottle-feeding him every six to eight hours for the past two months and love him dearly.
The owners are also concerned that whoever took Scooby-Doo doesn't know how to take care of him.
Hillview Stables is offering $500 for Scooby-Doo's safe return. The owner said someone also walked off with a baby pig a few weeks ago.
