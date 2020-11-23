SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Scott County sheriff has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Following the positive test result Monday, Sheriff Jerry Goodin is now in quarantine, according to a news release.
"As a result of the positive test Sheriff Goodin will obviously not be in, around or at the jail or his office until the quarantine ends two weeks from today," officials said in the release.
Goodin, who has been sheriff since 2019, was named the Indiana Sheriff of the Year by the Indiana Sheriff Association in October.
