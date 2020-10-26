LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana sheriff is being honored as the state's Sheriff of the Year.
Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin was named the Indiana Sheriff Association's Indiana Sheriff of the Year for 2020, according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page.
Goodin was chosen by the association's board of directors, which represents 92 sheriffs in the state.
The sheriff's office cites Goodin's "Firm but Fair" approach to crime, the record number of arrests in the county, Community Oriented Policing, arrests of drug dealers, drug addiction programs and job skills training for inmates as some of the reasons for the honor.
Goodin called the distinction "humbling" and "a great honor."
"The real gratitude should go to the hard working Scott County deputies and Scott County Jail officers whose dedication and belief in our ideas made all the good things happen," he said.
