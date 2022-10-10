LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott Davenport was surprised by his high school with a special honor.
Iroquois High School unveiled a banner that faces Taylor Boulevard that reads "Scotty's Iroquois" on Monday morning. The Bellarmine University men's basketball head coach graduated from Iroquois in 1974.
Scott Davenport was honored with a banner at Iroquois High School on Oct. 10, 2022.
He returned to the school on Monday, thinking he was speaking to faculty and staff.
"I didn't have a clue," Davenport said.
The banner, reminiscent of the hometown hero displays honoring Louisville icons around the city, features a photo of Davenport coaching at Bellarmine University. Davenport's friends, family and former teammates were in attendance for the ceremony.
Davenport credited Iroquois with his success, which includes nearly 400 wins at Bellarmine and the 2011 NCAA Division II National Championship.
"It made me, and I'm appreciative every day," Davenport said. "If one young person says, 'he didn't have a dad, he walked these halls, his mother did everything she could do, and he did okay, maybe I can to.' It will all be worthwhile."
After coaching at Ballard High School to 10 seasons, Davenport served as an assistant coach at the University of Louisville for Denny Crum and Rick Pitino before becoming the head coach at Bellarmine. Davenport has guided Bellarmine into a Division II powerhouse to transitioning to the Division I level.
Last season, Bellarmine finished the year with 20 wins in its second season in Division I. He was nominated for the Hugh Durham National Coach of the Year Award and the Knights won the ASUN Conference Championship title.
Davenport wants the banner at Iroquois High School to provide inspiration to students.
"That it gives young people hope," Davenport said. "I had nothing to hold onto but hope, I had phenomenal teachers and coaches and counselors and principals. They shaped my life, and I'm appreciative every single day of my life of the impact they had. I hope I could be as extraordinary as they could in terms of making others better."