LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana fire department is helping kids learn about fire safety.
Kids ages 10 to 15 can sign up for the Scottsburg Fire Department's summer camp.
The camp, which runs from July 28 through July 30, will be held at Station One on South Lake Road North, the department said on its Facebook page.
The department says campers will learn fire safety and get hands-on experience with extinguishing a fire and performing CPR. They'll also participate in fire hose relays.
Registration is open until July 16 for $20. To sign up, click here to download a registration form. Once completed, the form can be emailed to admin@scottsburgfire.com or dropped off at Station One.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.