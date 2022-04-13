SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Scottsburg man was killed in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Jackson County.
Indiana State Police responded to the crash on US 31, which is south of Seymour, just before 3 p.m.
Police believe a Toyota Tacoma driven by Ronnie Brickley Jr. was driving northbound on U.S. 31 when it crossed the center line into the southbound lanes, hitting the side of one dump truck before striking another dump truck head-on.
A fourth vehicle, that was driving behind Brickley, "sustained minor damage" when it was stuck by debris, ISP said.
Brickley, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the other drivers suffered minor injuries from the crash, ISP said.
Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, but are awaiting toxicology results.
US 31 was closed for four hours while Indiana State Police investigated the crash.
