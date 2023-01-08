LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana radio station owner died Sunday night after initially suffering a stroke in Mexico.
Ray Rice's daughter, Amy Nichols, says he passed way around 7:30 p.m.
"For those of you who prayed so hard, please know your prayers were felt and answered," Nichols said in a post.
Rice originally suffered a stroke while on a Caribbean cruise aboard a Virgin Voyages ship. He had to wait until the next day for an ambulance to take him five hours to a hospital in Playa del Carmen.
The stroke left Rice incapacitated, he couldn't speak or move.
Earlier this week, he returned to the U.S. and was moved to Texas at the McAllen Hospital, just north of the border.
Their next step was going to be to get him to a Louisville hospital.
Rice was the owner of 105.3 in Scottsburg and organized the "We Care" Christmas drive for the past 30 years, donating coats and winter supplies to local school children in need.
A GoFundMe page was originally set up to help the family get him back to the U.S. To donate, click here.
