LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A massive search is underway in Bullitt County for a woman who is missing after apparently crashing her car.
Shepherdsville Police tell WDRB a woman was driving a gold 2002 Chevy Trailblazer on Monday, when she ran off the road. She called for help but wasn't sure of her location.
Social media posts from the woman's family identify her as 57-year-old Nora Thompson. Kym Killebrew Lammers is her daughter. She asks if anyone saw the Trailblazer go off the road around 4 p.m. between Radcliff and the Gene Snyder Freeway to please call police.
Shepherdsville Police Major Jason Pauley said police have tried using cell phone "pings" to find her. The pings put her in the area between Interstate 65 and south Preston Highway, but Pauley said pings are not always accurate. So police are casting a wider net this morning to try to locate her.
Police say they have determined Thompson's car is within a mile-and-a-half radius of the Love's truck stop in Shepherdsville right off I-65.
The family, along with law enforcement and emergency management, have gathered at the truck stop to help coordinate air and ground searches.
Lammers said that her mother is disabled and became disoriented after being detoured off U.S. 60 because of a crash. That's why she was unsure of where she crashed. She did tell her daughter she crashed into a ditch.
"At one point she accidentally Facetimed me. I could see on the Facetime that she had blood on her face. The air bag had been deployed. There were branches on the windshield, and the car is facing up," Lammers said.
Thompson's cell phone hasn't been able to make calls out, but it has been able to receive some calls. Lammers said her mother may be injured.
Lammers said people on social media have been very helpful. "Social media has been a great platform. 'I am Dixie Highway' really came through. Lots of people came out to help."
"Hundreds of poeple are messaging me on Facebook. It's a wonderful thing in a horrible situation. Very heart-warming," she said.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
