LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in Louisville are still struggling with mail delays, months after the United States Postal Service announced they were experiencing a shortage of workers.
In February, WDRB News spoke with residents in Jeffersontown who went more than a week without mail. Neighbors reported missing bills and important medicine.
"That whole week's worth of mail in February, we never did receive that mail," Tiffany Isaacs said. "We don't know where that mail ended up. It's just kind of out there in limbo."
Isaacs said deliveries have gotten better in the past few months, and there have only been a few days when she or her neighbors haven't received mail.
"For the most part, our mail has been coming every day," she said. "It's not been coming as late is it used to. We'd get mail at 9 or 10 at night, and now it comes around 4 or 5."
But Isaac's street isn't the only one with issues.
Multiple people have reported to WDRB News that they too are experiencing delays, including Shatorian Berry from Park Hill.
"Until yesterday, we hadn't seen any mail carriers," Berry said. "I also have the app on the phone. It tells me which pieces of mail are coming to my house that day. When we stopped getting a carrier, I'm getting these notifications that mail is supposed to come, but no mail is coming, and no deliveries are coming."
Berry lives off St. Louis Avenue and went almost two weeks without mail.
"One of my neighbors behind me, she went to York Street to try to talk to them," Berry said. "They told her that they will be here that day, which was Friday. They were going to come and give us our mail and they were shorthanded and they were sorry. They never showed up Friday or Saturday, and when Monday came, I called and I said, 'What's going on? I'm missing 10 pieces of mail.'"
Berry said a postal worker told her they were going to investigate her issue and they would call back in 72 hours. But just one hour later, they called back telling her the investigation determined the issue was due to a lack of workers.
"I understand they're shorthanded, but we got bills coming in," Berry said.
Berry went to the post office herself, looking to find what she was missing. But she was told there was nothing there. It's the same answer Isaacs got months earlier when she too was in the same position.
"Our big issue with that was where did the mail go?" Isaacs said. "It made it to Louisville. It just never made it to the houses it was supposed to."
Isaacs said she and several of her neighbors all called and emailed multiple town representatives, as well as the post office, regarding their mail delays. She said she thinks it was that continued pressure that helped solve their issue and she encourages Berry and others experiencing similar problems to not give up until they get answers.
"Get together. Go to somebody. Go to your mayor. Go somewhere," Isaacs said. "You just can't let it sit by, because nothing is going to get done if you don't do anything with it to begin with."
WDRB News received this statement from a USPS spokesperson in response to ongoing mail issues across the city:
"The Postal Service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers and we apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced. Local management is aware of delivery issues in Louisville and is taking steps to address the concerns. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees during challenging times.
Our workforce, like others, is not immune to the human impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We will continue flexing our available resources to match the workload and we are proud of the efforts of postal employees in Louisville, and the nation, as they define essential public service every day."
USPS said customers with concerns or questions about their mail delivery service are encouraged to visit our website at www.usps.com/help.
To find the nearest post office near you, click here. For help with missing mail, click here.
