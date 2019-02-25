WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WDRB) — A second Elizabethtown resident has been identified as the second victim of a fatal semi crash in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says 24-year-old Devenna Patterson was a passenger inside a semi trailer that crashed into Mirror Lake near Wisconsin Dells on Feb. 17.
The truck's driver, 39-year-old Elizabethtown resident Timothy Green, was also killed in the crash.
Officials say the semi went off a bridge on Interstate 90/94, fell about 100 feet and went through ice on the lake.
Investigators have not determined what caused the crash.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.