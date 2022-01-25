LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi truck driver pleaded guilty to causing a fatal crash in 2020 on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana.
Donald Nicholl pleaded guilty to reckless homicide Monday. The crash happened in a construction zone on I-65 in Jackson County in July 2020.
Indiana State Police said Nicholl was driving too fast and wasn't in the proper lane when he crashed into a disabled semi stopped in the right lane.
Troopers say 41-year-old Daniel Cosma had stopped his rig in the right lane because there wasn't a shoulder in the construction zone. Cosma was out of his truck looking into a mechanical issue when Nicholl's semi hit Cosma's truck, which subsequently hit and killed him.
Nicholl was sentenced to two years in prison but that was suspended. He will be on supervised probation.
