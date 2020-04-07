LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul said he has tested negative for the coronavirus after being the first positive case in the Senate last month.
In a post on Facebook, Paul said Tuesday he appreciates all the well wishes he received.
After his positive test last month, Paul said he has not had symptoms and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He said he was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.
He added in his Facebook post that he's been volunteering at a local hospital to assistant both health care workers and patients.
