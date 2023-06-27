LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The push to get more affordable housing brought Indiana Sen. Todd Young to Clarksville on Tuesday afternoon.
The Senator met with local real estate leaders and others to highlight federal help that would open the door for investors to renovate homes in blighted neighborhoods. The goal is to get local and private investment.
"To allow local governments to make these investments, to allow banks to make these investments, to allow private investors to make these investments in housing," Young said. "But then they'll have to be occupied by persons or people of modest means on the back end."
Young said the Neighborhood Homes Investment Act will increase affordable housing stock, along with improving the safety and tax base of neighborhoods.
