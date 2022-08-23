LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair hosted senior day Tuesday with a focus centered around on-going health.
UofL Health hosted several booths and tables set up in South Wing B to serve older members of the community.
It was a one stop shop for all things regarding health screenings including blood pressure, stroke risk assessments, CPR and prostate cancer screenings.
"There are certain things we are offering like mammograms and different things where you do need an insurance card with you to be able to qualify for that but not everything requires that. Multiple things we offer here are walk right up and get seated immediately," said Deidra Roell, a U of L Stroke Resource Nurse.
U of L Health screenings will take place at the fair every day with the more advanced screenings taking place again on Saturday.
Screenings included:
• Blood pressure screenings
• Stroke Risk Assessments
• Optimal Aging Clinic (Advance Care Planning and FlourishCare Screening)
• Stop the Bleed demos
• Hands-only CPR and EHAS
• Falls Prevention
• Vascular team
• Diabetes
• Neurology
• Primary Care
• Language Services
• Urogynecology
• Recruitment
• Prostate cancer screenings (in partnership with Kentucky Cancer Program)
• Lung cancer risk assessments (Kentucky Cancer Program booth)
"It is a great resource for people who are maybe a little more nervous to get out there and want to have a check or screen done but just kind of are a little bit more hesitant to go do that so it's an easy place, no pressure," said Roell.
