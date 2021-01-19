LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Kentucky school districts returned to the classroom Tuesday.
Oldham County Public Schools started in-person classes this morning.
Superintendent Greg Schultz says district officials made the decision after looking at the latest COVID-19 numbers.
Middle and high school students will be on an alternating schedule, with elementary and preschool on a normal schedule.
Bullitt County Public Schools also return to in-person classes today, with students following a hybrid schedule.
