LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sewer pipe work on East Broadway will cause lane closures and a bus route change starting Monday.
The Metropolitan Sewer Districts will inspect a 154-year-old sewer pipe, with an 8-foot diameter, on Monday, which will require lane closures on East Broadway between South Floyd and South Jackson streets.
The center lane of Broadway and some turn lanes onto and off Broadway will be closed. The inspection and eventual repairs are part of MSD’s sewer line rehabilitation program.
The work also has prompted the Transit Authority of River City to change the path of one of its buses. Starting Monday, the Jackson and Broadway stop on Route 28 northbound will be closed. The nearest stops will be on Jackson and Jacob and Jackson and Chestnut.
Route 28 southbound will operate as normal.
