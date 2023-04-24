LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Survivors of sexual assault from across Kentucky now have a new platform to share their stories.
For Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a new documentary aims to inspire healing and hope.
"Growing up, I really, you know, didn't have, to me, anywhere to really talk about what I had been through," said Laquisha Moore.
Moore experienced sexual abuse from the age of 12 to 15 and, like many survivors, is still dealing with the impacts long after.
"A lot of people walk around feeling very unsafe afterwards for years," she said. "I'm 40 years old, I still have a startled response when I hear something really loud."
Now, Moore helps other survivors as a therapist with the Center for Women and Families.
"Sometimes I heal myself through the things I'm telling other people," she said. "I come to new conclusions about things that I've been through or experienced by what I'm saying to somebody else. ... so I'm constantly getting filled up and healed from being able to be available to other people in that way."
This week, she's sharing her journey on a statewide platform, taking part in the documentary "Believe Me — Help and Hope for Sexual Assault Survivors," alongside 11 other survivors and counselors.
"It actually gives me an opportunity to help other survivors realize that what they went through is not their fault, and that the shame is not on the victim, but actually on the perpetrator," she said. "Eliminating shame and guilt is a huge thing."
The Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs (KASAP) created the documentary, which will air on KET. KASAP is a coalition of regional sexual assault crisis centers, such as the Center for Woman and Families.
"I think hearing from other survivors, especially such a diverse group of Kentuckians, shows people they're not alone in what they've experienced and helps them realize that there is light at the end of the tunnel," said Robyn Pizzo, communications specialist for KASAP.
Nationally, more than half of women and nearly 1 in 3 men experience sexual violence in their lifetime. That's according to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.
In Kentucky, more than 39% of women and 18% of men have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime according to data from the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey. Almost half of those raped in Kentucky had their first victimization when they were under the age of 18. Additionally, 82% of first victimizations in the state happened before the age of 25.
"It's always growing," said Moore. "And I think that the number is even bigger than we even really know because of a lack of reporting."
Moore and others involved with the documentary want to educate people on the stigmas around sexual assault, and show Kentuckians what resources are available.
"People who work at our centers will believe you," said Pizzo. "You will be believed, you will be heard and you will be able to access the help that you need."
"I think it's important for me to let other survivors know that help exists, that there are resources, and that there is power on the other side of it," Moore said. "With this, I'm hoping that more people will decide to report and not hold their stuff in."
The documentary will premiere Tuesday, April 25, at 9 p.m. on KET (KET 3 Kentucky Channel). It will also re-run on Wednesday, April 26, at 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m.
After the broadcasts on KET, KAPAS will post the one-hour documentary on its website.
