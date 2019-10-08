SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Seymour, Indiana, police captain is under investigation for alleged "ghost employment."
Captain Carl Lamb is on paid administrative leave as Indiana State Police in Versailles investigate allegations of official misconduct and "ghost employment."
No information was given about the circumstances of the investigation. But the term "ghost employment" usually describes when paychecks or money is paid to someone who doesn't work for a company.
Lamb is not currently being criminally charged. The Seymour Police Department said in a release Tuesday that it will decide what to do after ISP finishes their investigation.
