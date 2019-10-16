SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police say an infant was just a few hours old when she was found abandoned outside in a plastic bag in Seymour, Indiana, Tuesday evening.
Indiana State Police in Seymour are actively investigating the case.
Investigators say they aren't sure how long the infant was left outside, but based on medical reports, she was born just hours before being abandoned on South Jackson Park Drive.
Police say someone walking their dog found the baby just before 4 p.m. She had been wrapped up and placed in a plastic bag next to a fence. Police say the infant has undergone a medical exam, and appears healthy.
The area where the baby was located is just a few miles from a Safe Haven baby box at the Seymour Fire Department where parents can surrender a newborn anonymously without facing any charges.
Where the baby was found is just about a mile from one of Indiana’s Safe Haven Baby Boxes. This one was just installed at Seymour’s #3 fire station over the summer. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/rQwwacIQ2D— Darby Beane (@DarbyBeane) October 16, 2019
"This is a sad situation, but I hope that the word does get out about the Safe Haven baby box," said Det. Sgt. C.J. Foster of the Seymour Police Department. "Ultimately if a mother were to decide to take that route, we obviously want them to use something like that."
Police say this is the first time they've investigated a case like this in 30 years. They are asking anyone who knows the identity of the mother to come forward. Although she could face charges, authorities want to make sure she gets medical attention.
