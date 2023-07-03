LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was pulled up on stage at a Shania Twain concert over the weekend for the third time in the last month.
Matt Breland describes himself as a Shania Twain "super fan." He was pulled on stage at her concert in St. Louis last month.
Just a few days later, he attended Twain's concert in Nashville, where he and his friends got to take photos with Twain on stage there as well.
And then, over this past weekend, Breland attended Twain's Chicago concert, dressed in one of her signature looks.
Twain recognized him and pulled him on stage with her once again. That was Breland's 20th Shania Twain concert.
Twain even posted an image of the two of them on stage together on her Instagram.
Breland also plans to attend her October concert here in Louisville.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.