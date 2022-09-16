CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new statue of an iconic working woman from southern Indiana now sits along the Ohio River.
A statue of "Rosie the Riveter" was unveiled in Ashland Park Friday afternoon by the Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission (HPC).
The statue celebrates the town of Clarksville's connection to Rose Will Monroe, also known as "Rosie the Riveter."
Monroe was a riveter who helped build B24 Bombers during World War II and was chosen to appear in a documentary to help sell war bonds.
Since then, she's become a symbol of "the power of women and their contributions to the war effort here at home."
After the war, she married and settled in Clarksville, where she lived out the rest of her days. Her family, who still lives in the area, shared memories of their famous relative.
"We always knew that she was Rosie, but it was just part of who she was. She was a very nontraditional grandma in that, I don't think she ever baked, she drove a convertible, and she taught my brother how to do donuts in the parking lot," Monroe's granddaughter Cathy Avischious said. "She was just a wonderful, fun-loving, enjoyable person to be around. She was a spitfire."
Several generations of Monroe's family attended the unveiling on Friday, using it as somewhat of a family reunion.
The HPC said last year that it was "long overdue" to celebrate Monroe and her connection to the area.
The art installation raised more than $130,000 from donors around the country. It was created by The Weber Group of Sellersburg. To learn more about the project, click here.
