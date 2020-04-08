LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another senior class says the COVID-19 pandemic isn't the first crisis they've seen, and together they can get through anything.
The senior class of Shelby County High School posted a video to YouTube outlining some of the challenges they've lived though.
"Most of us were born around the time of 9/11, when our nation was full of fear," the students said. "When elementary school started, the stock market crashed. When middle school started, the Boston Marathon was bombed. Now, at the end of our high school career, during what is supposed to be the time of our lives, we're in the middle of a pandemic.
"But nevertheless, through every hardship and achievement, we have prevailed much stronger," they added. "We've stayed positive and grown together. We are the class of 2020."
The students put out the inspiring message after their senior year and extracurricular activities were cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
