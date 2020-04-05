LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shelby County, Kentucky, has reported its first death related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
An elderly woman with underlying medical conditions was the first to die from the virus in the county, the North Central District Health Department, in Shelbyville, Kentucky, said in a news release on Sunday.
The county is also reporting two additional positive cases of the new virus. The patients are "both adult females and are currently in self-isolation at home," the health department said in a news release. The two new cases bring the county's total case number to 12.
The department also reported a third positive case in Spencer County, an adult female. It is unclear whether or not she is self-isolating at home or is being treated at a local hospital.
The health department's Public Health Director, Roanya Rice, said "With steadily increasing number of cases and the beautiful weather forecasted for this weekend, it is imperative that everyone participate in social distancing and stay home if you can. If we do not, the number of cases will only continue to grow."
As of Sunday, there were at least 955 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, with 45 virus-related deaths.
