SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's one of the most famous traditions in America — the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade — and two Shelby County students will get to be a part of it.
Andrew Mazarakis and Jacob Taylor auditioned and got accepted into the Macy's Great American Marching Band. The Martha Layne Collins High School students are now getting ready for the performance of a lifetime.
"It's always been a tradition in my house to put on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade whenever we're preparing the Thanksgiving turkey, and I always looked at the marching bands and thought 'Wow, I wonder what it takes to get to there?'" said Mazarakis.
The Thanksgiving Day parade showcases the best musicians from high schools across the country. It's a dream come true for both students, marching on a national stage and being part of a great American tradition.
"So many people across the country are trying out for this, so what are the chances a small kid from Kentucky who's been playing the trumpet for six years get into the Macy's Parade? It's such a big event, and we got in, it's like is this even happening?" said Mazarakis. "It's such an honor. I'm so happy. It's the experience of a lifetime."
"I'm actually considering going into music in college and continuing music for the rest of my life, so to have my musical ability kind of validated by this experience, and getting in, it's just amazing," said Taylor.
Both students head to New York City on Nov. 20 and will spend a few days enjoying the city before the parade on Thanksgiving.
