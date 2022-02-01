LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six counties in Kentucky, including Shelby and Spencer counties, are transitioning to regional driver licensing offices this month.
The offices, which used to give licenses and permits through the Office of Circuit Court Clerk, are being replaced by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet licensing regional offices.
So far, 20 regional offices have opened across the state, with more opening by June 30.
“It’s a new era of driver licensing in Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “We are using technology to offer more service options than ever before, such as online appointment scheduling, online license renewal and mail-in renewal. After many years of issuing driver licenses, circuit court clerks will be able to focus solely on court business, and driver licensing will be executed at new regional offices whose only business is licensing.”
Kentucky residents who live in the counties with regional offices can apply for a Real ID at the offices, or a standard driver's license, learner permit or commercial driver license.
Drivers are encouraged to make an appointment in advance here.
